Consumer | Avoid this common mistake when cleaning your glasses – The combination of death, says an expert

Why do glasses and sunglasses keep getting dirty? How should they be orthodoxly washed? In the “Do it like this” story series, HS looks for questions for the readers’ puzzles. At the end of the story, you can suggest your own question.

Eyeglasses stains and cloudiness appear on the lenses, even if they have just been washed.

What actually is the dirt that accumulates on glasses every day?

“Eyeglasses are close to the face, so a large part of the dirt that accumulates in them is fat from the skin, eyebrows or eyelashes. Greased glasses, on the other hand, are prone to all kinds of dust from the environment,” says Näe ry’s CEO, optometrist Panu Tast.