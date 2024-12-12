He Ministry of Social Rights, Consumption and Agenda 2030 announced this Thursday the launch of a new investigation, through the General Directorate of Consumer Affairs, into those known as tourist flats.

“This research is aimed at companies that manage hundreds of tourist homes in different Autonomous Communities and that they could be engaging in deceptive practices and in other potential violations of the General Law for the Defense of Consumers and Users,” Consumo said in a statement.

Due to deceptive practices, the Unfair Competition Law defines it in its article 5 as “any conduct that contains false information or information that, even if true, due to its content or presentation, induces or may mislead recipients, being susceptible to altering its economic behavior”.

This same law includes in its article 27 some cases of what types of practices would be considered deceptive, such as “fraudulently stating or creating the false impression that a businessman or professional is not acting within the framework of his business or professional activity, either fraudulently presenting yourself as a consumer or user“.

In this way, the ministry headed by Pablo Bustinduy is once again focusing on possible irregular practices within the tourist accommodation business, following the investigation that Consumo opened in June on the advertisements published by some accommodation platforms that They do not have a tourist licensethis being a practice that would also imply a violation of the General Law for the Defense of Consumers and Users.

Irregular management

In this case, the new investigation opened by Consumption focuses on operations of those tourist apartments that, even having a license, would be managing irregularly according to the aforementioned law by intermediation companies that operate in different places in Spain.

In addition to these investigations, from the ministry led by Bustinduy Various real estate agencies began to be investigated in October that they would have carried out abusive practices against tenants in the management of the rental, practices such as forcing users to pay a commission for the management of the rental, or to sign temporary contracts without justifying the temporality, or to accept irregular clauses based on the regulations. .