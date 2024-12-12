It focuses on the operations of those apartments that have a license, but manage it irregularly according to the Unfair Competition Law.

The Ministry of Social Rights, Consumption and Agenda 2030, directed by Pablo Bustinduy, has launched a new investigation into the managers of tourist apartments. It does so through the General Directorate of Consumer Affairs, and is directed at those companies in the sector that could be engaging in “deceptive practices and other potential violations of the General Law for the Defense of Consumers and Users,” according to the ministry.

Deceptive practices are classified in article 5 of the Unfair Competition Law, which defines them as “any conduct that contains false information or information that, although true, due to its content or presentation misleads or may mislead the recipients, being susceptible to altering its economic behavior.

Some of the cases in which this crime would be incurred, according to article 27 of the aforementioned rule, are “fraudulently stating or creating the false impression that a businessman or professional is not acting within the framework of his business activity or professional, or fraudulently presenting himself as a consumer or user.

(News in Development)