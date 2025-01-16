42% of the environmental claims made by companies are questionable, while 58% of the products and services that are offered as environmentally friendly lack the necessary information to be verified; that is, six out of every ten products. The data is from the Ministry of Social Rights, Consumption and Agenda 2030, which for some time now has redoubled efforts against the so-called ‘greenwashing‘ or ‘ecopostureo’, newly coined terms that refer to a commercial practice consisting of exaggerating the ‘sustainable’ nature of certain products or services or, directly, passing off as such those that are not.

The topic is fashionable, among other things because nowadays it is almost difficult to find a large company that does not advertise its supposed environmental commitment. According to a study by the European Commission, 80% of websites, online stores or advertisements carry environmental claims. And doing such a thing is profitable, because these certificates positively influence the purchases of 72% of Spanish consumers, according to research by the Observatory of Local Production and Sustainable Consumption.

To tackle this problem, the European Union is working on two directives that the Government plans to transpose into Spanish legislation through the Sustainable Consumption Law, which is proposed as one of the great initiatives of the Minister of Consumer Affairs. Pablo Bustinduy, from the part of Add of the Government. This is a proposal to reform directives 2005/29/EC and 2011/83/EU regarding the empowerment of consumers against unfair practices, and the creation of another directive regarding justification and communication. of explicit environmental claims, what in English is known as ‘green claims’.

Taking advantage of the presentation in Brussels of a guide launched by Consumo and whose objective is to offer detailed information on how to identify ‘greenwashing’, today Bustinduy has once again referred to this problem and what his Ministry has done, highlighting an action against twenty airlines which was launched in April 2024 in collaboration with the European Commission. At that time, these companies were warned of the changes they had to make to guarantee compliance with current regulations, following suspicions by Consumer Affairs that they had made unverifiable environmental claims.









The Ministry has assured in a note that it is in dialogue with these companies and warns that if they do not resolve the problems detected, the authorities of the CPC Network (an EU network) could adopt new measures, including economic sanctions. It must be remembered that the so-called ‘ecopostureo’ is an unfair practice that violates article 47.1.m of the General Law for the Defense of Consumers and Users, and can lead to sanctions of up to 100,000 euroswhich could exceed these amounts until reaching between four and six times the illicit benefit obtained.