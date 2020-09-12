Cutlery and an empty plate on a scale. (MAXPPP)

The weekend consumer meeting is every Saturday on franceinfo, with Sylvie Metzelard, editor-in-chief of the monthly 60 million consumers which publishes in September a special issue devoted to diets. Light products, slimming boxes, diets with or without … There is something for all ages and all tastes, but the health authorities are monitoring them.

franceinfo: Why a special issue on diets in September? Generally it is before summer that magazines offer slimming pages?

Sylvie Metzelard, editor-in-chief of the monthly: During confinement, the French gained 2.5 kilos on average (sedentary lifestyle, stress, small comforting dishes …) and we can imagine that these are not the little pleasures of summer (ice cream, aperitifs. ..) which made them melt. We therefore said to ourselves that the temptation to take things in hand would be strong at the start of the school year and that this would be the time to remind consumers that wanting to lose weight yes, but not just anyhow and at any cost.

Reading the 116 pages of the special issue, there is no miracle recipe, neither in the methods, nor in the food, even less in the pills supposed to make us lose weight?

No, there is no miracle recipe and the health authorities regularly curb the different diets that emerge each year. It is not by depriving yourself of certain foods or by undernourishing yourself that you will lose weight, but you can achieve this by adapting your diet to your real needs. There is a difference between feeling good in your body, being in your healthy weight as we often say, and wanting to control it. Moreover, the health authorities condemn the regimes more or less severely, but generally, none is validated.

So why are we so obstinate?

Because we persist in wanting to achieve the image that we believe others expect of us; because it is important to show that we can be in control, that we control things, our body (failing to control what is happening in society). It is also a way of reconnecting with childhood, this lost paradise where the body was light and not embarrassing.

You comb through many diets, the hypo, the hyper, the rapidos, the dissociated. They all seem to have one thing in common. This is because they never guarantee stability over time. Because ultimately the great risk of diets is the yo-yo effect?

Yes of course, we deprive ourselves, so we lose weight, but as soon as we eat again as before, the body stores and takes back all that we have lost, or often more. (Unless you have managed to change your basic diet).

Why is there a danger in losing weight too quickly?

Because who says important restrictions, quickly says nutritional imbalances. Suddenly, you disrupt your body and it no longer responds normally.

The less we eat, the more we lose weight. Is it true or is it false?

Yes, it’s true. But eating less does not necessarily mean starving!

We are talking more and more about food supplements, dietetic foods. Do they have virtues or not?

Overall, there is no serious study likely to show that food supplements make you lose weight. Aside from some appetite suppressants that will help you eat less (which does not mean to make you lose weight), it is better to forget because we take them most often without any medical advice, worse, we combine them and it can be dangerous (a lot of recorded cases of caffeine overdose for example). And there are contraindications: draining products if you have kidney problems, konjac (appetite suppressant fiber) dangerous for people who have swallowing problems.

Exactly you have sifted through 10 products supposed to make you lose weight, ranging from organic fat-burning infusion to light crisps. Again, no secret?

Yes, a herbal tea that is said to burn fat, for example, will be draining at best. To burn fat, the best is still sport. And less fatty crisps, yes ok but if in addition, they contain a lot of salt and even sugar, there is no point

There is also the fad in diets, there are even slimming applications now. Should we be wary of it?

Predatory diets like gluten-free, when not medically motivated, are useless. Beware of imbalances, ditto for fasting. As for apps, they can be good for helping to change eating habits; control if you eat balanced, give exercises that are easy to perform, but if it is to count your calories non-stop or to follow restrictive diets, it is not productive. You have to adapt your diet to each age of your life. Each age has its priorities, physical exercise is essential and there is an essential word, pleasure, and in no case frustration!

The truth about diets and slimming diets, a special September issue of the magazine 60 million consumers.