DThe Brandenburg Consumer Center has warned of high costs due to dubious energy consultants for climate-friendly renovations to homes. “That's a catastrophe. I have already had several cases and they then had to pay tens of thousands of euros in additional payments,” said Harald Lacher from the consumer advice center to the broadcaster RBB. Accordingly, energy consultants sometimes recommended inappropriate renovation measures, which led to significantly higher heating costs.

Lacher assessed the case of a family from the Spreewald for RBB. Instead of recommending the best possible heating for their four-sided courtyard, the managing director of an “agency for energy cost reduction” from Berlin recommended so-called direct electricity heating. According to the report, this is completely unsuitable for the building and uses seven times as much energy as previously calculated.

The assumption: The consultant probably received a commission from the heating manufacturer. “If an energy consultant gets a commission for a device, then I wouldn’t give him independence because he wants to sell something, so to speak,” criticized Lacher in the RBB. According to the consumer advocate, this is not an isolated case. Lacher has often noticed that something was promised that physically doesn't work at all.

The term “energy consultant” is not protected. The consumer advice centers offer support. There is also a list of experts on the website of the German Energy Agency (Dena), which lists 15,000 specialists nationwide in the areas of energy consulting, architecture, engineering and crafts.