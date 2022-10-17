Consumer | A man in his thirties bought a game console, two bags of wheat flour came in the mail – This is how scammers now work with online scams

Falling for a scam at online flea markets causes shame for many. You can console yourself with the fact that scams are often very cleverly disguised, and anyone can become a target of them. The police tell you how you can try to avoid scams.
For subscribers
I bought of a used game console online, and I grabbed the good-sounding offer. On second thought, it was a little too good. I received the exact personal and address information from the seller and, as I remember, also the tracking number of the package, so I was confident. The package arrived, but there was something crooked – as if all the weight was in the middle of the package. When I opened the package, two bags of wheat flour were revealed. Male, 33.
#Consumer #man #thirties #bought #game #console #bags #wheat #flour #mail #scammers #work #online #scams
Leave a Reply