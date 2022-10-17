Monday, October 17, 2022
Consumer | A man in his thirties bought a game console, two bags of wheat flour came in the mail – This is how scammers now work with online scams

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 17, 2022
in World Europe
Scammers’ methods have become more and more cunning at online flea markets. In this story, HS readers tell how they have been cheated. Picture: Julia Tavast

Falling for a scam at online flea markets causes shame for many. You can console yourself with the fact that scams are often very cleverly disguised, and anyone can become a target of them. The police tell you how you can try to avoid scams.

I bought of a used game console online, and I grabbed the good-sounding offer. On second thought, it was a little too good. I received the exact personal and address information from the seller and, as I remember, also the tracking number of the package, so I was confident. The package arrived, but there was something crooked – as if all the weight was in the middle of the package. When I opened the package, two bags of wheat flour were revealed. Male, 33.

