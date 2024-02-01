Consumer | A discount chain landed in Finland, which took price competition to a new level – HS compared the prices of consumer goods, and the differences were clear

HS compared the prices of 18 well-known washing and hygiene products in eight different chains. There were big differences in prices between the chains.

Are discount chains really cheap? HS compared the prices of hygiene products and detergents in eight different chains, and the price differences were revealed to be surprisingly large. The newest newcomer to the market had the cheapest prices.

AIvan in the heart of Helsinki, opposite the main train station, is a bargain hunter's paradise. In Makkaratalo, or more officially in the Citycenter shopping center, the stores of four so-called cheap chains are located almost next to each other: Normal, Saiturinpörssi, Lidl and Tokmanni.

#Consumer #discount #chain #landed #Finland #price #competition #level #compared #prices #consumer #goods #differences #clear