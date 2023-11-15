Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 14/11/2023 – 21:44

On the first day in Brazil, after more than 30 days of waiting for the exit from a Gaza Strip under constant bombardment by Israel, the group of 32 repatriates he underwent medical consultations, took vaccinations, received assistance from psychologists and regularized documents. The services took place at the accommodation at the Brasília Air Base, where they are staying.

According to the director of the Department of Hospital, Home and Emergency Care (Dahu) of the Ministry of Health, Nilton Pereira Júnior, no one needed hospitalization and, after the consultations, everyone was discharged, including the children. This Monday (13), information was released that two children were suffering from malnutrition. Nilton Júnior reported that they were evaluated by pediatricians and no malnutrition or dehydration was found.

Trauma and euphoria

The director said that some children and adults are showing signs of stress, such as headaches, body aches, insomnia and anxiety, a situation expected after the moments experienced in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. According to him, most of the children didn’t sleep last night after disembarking.

“Children are bothered by airplane noise because of the trauma they went through,” he said. “Some children didn’t sleep, they played all night, as they are in a mix of relief, euphoria, worry and stress due to the loss and separation from some family members.”

To minimize these signs, the Ministry of Health team set up a toy library in the accommodation, with educational games, and has promoted recreational activities.

Returnees will receive psychological support for the next 30 days.

The teams are also working to ensure that children drink water, especially with the heat wave that is hitting the country. “We are encouraging water consumption because of the heat and the process [de repatriação]. Several children are refusing to drink water because they drank contaminated, dirty water and had diarrhea. It’s a convincing process”, stated Nilton Júnior.

Vaccination and social assistance

Adults and children were vaccinated according to the Brazilian immunization schedule, such as MMR, influenza and measles. The ten Palestinian repatriates, seven naturalized Brazilians and three family members of Brazilians, registered to obtain their CPF.

The Ministry of Social Development made a diagnosis of which families will be able to join social programs, such as Bolsa Família.

On Monday night, the 32 repatriates (22 Brazilians and ten Palestinians) arrived in Brazil. The group is made up of 17 children, nine women and six men, who have been waiting for more than a month for them to leave the conflict zone between Israel and Hamas.