The first day of consultations at the Quirinale for the formation of the new government ended with the meeting between the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, and the delegation of the Democratic Party (about an hour, the longest of the day). This morning, therefore, the highlight with the ascent to the Colle together with the representatives of the center-right parties at 10.30. The Head of State will thus have all the elements to draw his conclusions and eventually summon the appointed Prime Minister to the Quirinale in the afternoon.

The latter could accept without reservation and indicate the list of ministers then appointed by the Head of State or accept with reserve and return within a few hours to the Colle for the formation of the Government.

In both cases the oath could come between late Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, with a subsequent bell ceremony, the first Council of Ministers and a debate on trust in Parliament between next Tuesday and Wednesday. This of course if the center-right majority who won the elections will be able to find an agreement to give life to the new government.