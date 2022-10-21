Government: new look for Meloni al Colle, blue suit and dark goggles with ponytail

Giorgia Meloni chooses a dark suit elegant jacket and trousers for consultations at the Colle. The premier in pectore this time has no loose hair but a ponytail with two locks on the sides of the face and sports a suit (timeless garment of women’s fashion) consisting of two ‘pieces’, navy blue jacket and trousers, blouse in dyed, on black décolleté.

The leader of via della Scrofa arrives at the Quirinale with black goggles, which she removes at the entrance. Accompanying her were group leaders Luca Ciriani and Francesco Lollobrigida.

