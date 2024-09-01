Paris (Agencies)

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to hold consultations with his predecessors Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy today in a bid to break the country’s political deadlock, and is also set to meet former Socialist Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve, media reports said.

Cazeneuve served as prime minister during Hollande’s presidency from December 2016 to May 2017, and may run again for the position, according to media reports.

A month and a half after France’s snap parliamentary elections, Macron has yet to appoint a new prime minister, and there is no prospect of a viable, cross-party majority government.

Despite several rounds of consultations between Macron and the parties, it is still unclear how a stable government will be formed in France.