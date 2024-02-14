Consultations between Egyptian, Qatari and American delegations continue this Wednesday in Cairo to advance a truce in the Gaza Strip after the Israeli representatives left the capital of Egypt on Tuesday night, Egyptian security sources informed Efe.

The informants indicated that it is planned that the meetings also continue with the Islamist group Hamasin which the delegations of Egypt and Qatar, the main mediators in the conflict, and the United States, the main channel with Israel for negotiations, will also participate.

On Tuesday, the heads of the CIA, the Mossad and the intelligence services of Qatar and Egypt met in strict secrecy, talks that were “fruitful” and developed in a “positive” way“, two Egyptian security sources told Efe and as also stated by Al Qahera News television, close to Egyptian Intelligence.

During the session, according to sources, The proposals presented by Hamas in response to the previous proposal made weeks before in Paris were discussed. as a result of negotiations between the mediators, Qatar and Egypt, as well as the United States and Israel.

Palestinians inspect the destruction following an Israeli airstrike on the Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip.

They also indicated that the release of the hostages held by the Islamist group Hamas was discussed in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners in Israel and an initial truce in the Gaza Strip that leads to a negotiation process to agree on a permanent cessation of hostilities.

According to the informants, there was discussion about writing a “final draft” of an agreement that includes the implementation of a six-week truce, during which new talks would take place to agree on a permanent ceasefire.

Portraits of Israeli hostages held by Hamas since the October 7 attacks.

However, sources stated that “there is still work to reach an agreement“and that, although the talks achieved “acceptable progress”, these are not what was expected due to a series of objections mainly from the Israeli side.

This Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that only a change in the demands of the Islamist group Hamas regarding a possible truce in Gaza will allow negotiations to move forward.

“Israel did not receive any new proposal from Hamas in Cairo regarding the release of our hostages,” the presidential department said in a statement. “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists that Israel will not give in to Hamas's delusional demands,” he added.

One of the main stumbling blocks remains the number of prisoners that Hamas asks Israel to release from its jails, in principle more than a thousand, in exchange for the 134 hostages, at least thirty of them dead.

Representatives of the relatives of those kidnapped announced protests this Thursday in front of the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv, considering the lack of Israeli cooperation as a “death sentence” for their loved ones, as they denounced in a statement.

Even so, negotiating sources pointed out that the meeting held on Tuesday is “vital to fill the remaining gaps” to get Israel and Hamas to accept the terms of the pact, as well as to iron out the differences between the parties.

Amid the secrecy during the talks, the president of Egypt, Abdel Fattah al Sisi, received this Tuesday the director of the CIA, William Burns, and the prime minister of Qatar, Mohamed bin Abderrahman, with whom he agreed to continue with the “intensive coordination” to secure a truce agreement in Gaza.

EFE