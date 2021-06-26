Tebboune held talks with the Secretary-General of the National Liberation Front, Abou El Fadl Baji, and also met with the heads of the independent lists that collectively won 84 seats.

It is expected that Tebboune will meet the other parties, respectively, according to their arrangement, in the final results of the legislative elections, which took place on the twelfth of this June.

The consultations center on the possibility of forming a government of national consensus, to implement the program of the president, who is entitled under the constitution to choose the prime minister due to the absence of an absolute majority in the new parliament.

And on Thursday, the Algerian president accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad and his government, and assigned him to run the government’s business.

Jarad had submitted the resignation of his Tebboune government, after the Constitutional Council announced the final results of the legislative elections.

According to the new formation of the elected parliament, things are moving at a steady pace towards appointing a first minister instead of a prime minister, after all parties failed to achieve the legally defined parliamentary majority of 205 seats out of 407.

As soon as the results of the 2021 elections were announced, the most prominent winning parties went to announce their support for the Tebboune program, and 78 free winning candidates announced their support for the President’s program as well.

In the meantime, Tebboune is expanding his circle of consultations to make the final decision regarding the new government, and he has a maximum of 15 days to announce the members of the government and the name of the prime minister.

The National Liberation Front continued to lead the lists with 98 seats, Al-Ahrar won 84 seats, the Movement for a Society for Peace 65, the National Democratic Rally 58, the Future Front 48, and the National Building Movement 39.