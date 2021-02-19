A: We always read about the arrest and surrender of internationally wanted criminals. What are the requirements for extradition of wanted persons? (A.b)

For the extradition of the wanted persons according to the provisions and provisions of Federal Law No. 29 of 2006 regarding international judicial cooperation in criminal matters, the crime for which the extradition is requested shall be punished in the law of the requesting country with a freedom-restricting penalty for at least one year, and that the act for which surrender is required shall be constituted if committed In the territory of the state, a crime is punishable by the same penalty, and if the request for extradition is related to the execution of a custodial penalty imposed, the remaining penalty period without execution shall not be less than six months.

It is not permissible to surrender if the requested person has the nationality of the state or the jurisdiction is held by the judicial authorities in the state regarding the crime for which he is requested, or the crime is political, or if there are serious reasons for believing that the request for extradition is intended to be pursued for reasons related to his ethnic or religious affiliation, nationality, or views If he was previously tried for the same crime and was acquitted, or if a judgment was issued in his regard by the state’s courts, or the criminal case lapsed or lapsed with the lapse of time, or if the requested person was subjected to or could be subjected to torture or inhuman treatment or Degrading, or the punishment disproportionately severe for the offense.





