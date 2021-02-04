A study published by the Human Resources Echo magazine of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources revealed, finally, five main steps through which entrepreneurial human resources institutions enhance the experiences of their employees, namely:

1- Knowing the role that human resources can play in clarifying and designing the expertise of employees or dealers experience in a uniform manner.

2- Knowing that the expertise of employees is not the same, as the design of expertise extends to all the workforce, not just people who work directly, especially since the economy of free and temporary jobs is growing.

3- Realizing that employee experience is more than just digital, as it includes environmental, social and leadership dimensions.

4 – Building the capacity for design thinking in the human resources function, as this enables it to explore employee expectations and personalize experiences.

5- The initiative to define the overall design requirements for employees’ expertise, regardless of their jobs and specialties.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

