A global study, published by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, expects an increase in the dependence of institutions and work entities on casual, temporary, and free contracting personnel, by a rate ranging between 6 and 10%, during the next three years, it is likely that these institutions will witness an increase in revenue growth, compared to Last year.

The study indicated that employees of human resources departments, all over the world, are aware of the importance of shaping the workforce to solve traditional roles and rethink them, explaining that the workplace is fighting a battle with the effects of the industrial revolution, in terms of replacing the workforce, while automation has contributed Processes in reducing costs and improving productivity. However, enterprises need to take into account the possibility of replacing the workforce or jobs, as the formation of the workforce is essential to achieve this goal.





