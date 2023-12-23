What is the difference between the original punishment and the accessory punishment?

The original penalties, as stipulated by the law, are penalties of retaliation, blood money, death penalty, life imprisonment, temporary imprisonment, imprisonment, detention, and a fine. As for consequential penalties, they are deprivation of some rights and benefits, such as being subject to police surveillance and removal from the job.

These penalties apply to the convicted person by force of law without the need to stipulate them in the ruling. Whoever is sentenced to life or temporary imprisonment for a crime affecting the security of the state, or one that is considered one of the crimes affecting the security of the state, or for the crime of counterfeiting, counterfeiting, or counterfeiting money, or forging stamps, or Government financial documents or official documents, or in the crime of bribery, embezzlement, theft, damage to public funds, theft, arson, or premeditated murder, shall be placed by law after the expiration of his sentence under police surveillance in accordance with the rules determined by the Minister of the Interior, for a period equal to the period of the sentence, provided that he does not More than five years.

However, the court may, in its ruling, reduce the period of probation, order the convict to be exempted from it, or ease its restrictions.

The convict who violates the conditions of probation shall be punished with imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year, and a fine not exceeding 50 thousand dirhams, or one of these two penalties. If the person sentenced to life or temporary imprisonment is a public employee or someone charged with a public service, the ruling will result in his removal from the job, and it is not required that the removal from the job be mentioned in the ruling.

Lawyer/ Badr Abdullah Khamis