Mexico.- The former presidential candidate Ricardo Anaya Cortés assured that AMLO’s mandate revocation consultation was a “complete failure” although the president refuses to accept it, since the democratic exercise had a much lower participation than that obtained by the morenista when he became president of Mexico.

Through a new video published this Monday, April 11, 2022 on his social networks, Ricardo Anaya highlighted that in the revocation of the mandate the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador obtained only 14 million votesin contrast to the 30 million that it took in the 2018 elections and the 21 million that Morena obtained in 2021.

“Although López Obrador does not want to accept it, yesterday’s mandate revocation consultation was a complete failure. In 2018, López Obrador had 30 million votes. Three years later, in 2021, his coalition only had 21 million votes. And yesterday, in the revocation of the mandate, they had barely 14 million votes,” said Anaya on the revocation of AMLO’s mandate.

Read more: It was a complete success! AMLO celebrates participation in consultation for revocation of mandate

The PAN member emphasized that not even the “haulage“, the “illegal propaganda“, the use of planes of the Armed Forces for proselytizing purposes and the “threats” to the beneficiaries of government social programs were enough to achieve the desired participation in the consultation. “They had barely half the votes they had four years ago“, he stressed.

Ricardo Anaya also pointed out that the level of citizen participation in the consultation was far from reaching the 40% that was needed for the result to be binding, so that the revocation of AMLO’s mandate was a waste of public resources.

In that sense, he assured that the process was “a farce and a fraud”, and even compared AMLO’s celebration of the results with that of Porfirio Díaz when he obtained the “victory” in the 1910 elections, which unleashed the Mexican Revolution after his more than 30 years in power.

“To finish grinding it out, the percentage of participation was very far from the 40% that is necessary, according to the law, so that the results of the consultation are mandatory: that is, it was money thrown away. We said it would be a farce and a fraud and that wasa farce and a fraud, there is no doubt, the name of the work is ‘failure’, and do not tell us that an overwhelming majority voted in favor of the president, because it sounds like when Porfirio Díaz boasted his 90% of vote in favor in 1910,” he said.

Around 14 million citizens participated in the consultation to revoke AMLO’s mandate. Photo: Cuartoscuro

The former presidential candidate of the PAN highlighted that 8 out of 10 Mexicans did not participate in the consultation to revoke the mandate, which he interpreted as a message from Mexicans “not to endorse the farce” and to express their rejection of said exercise.

Ricardo Anaya criticized that the morenistas have resorted to blaming the National Electoral Institute for the low citizen participation, since they accuse the electoral body of not having given sufficient publicity to the revocation of AMLO’s mandate, which the INE flatly denied yesterday when qualifying the consultation as a success in your organization.

“The truth is that 8 out of 10 Mexicans decided not to participate in yesterday’s fraud, we decided not to endorse the farce with our presence, it is called active abstention and it is a legitimate way of expressing our rejection. Now, as we anticipated, who are they blaming for the failure? Well of course, they are already blaming the INEdespite the fact that the INE complied with its duty in an exemplary manner,” said Anaya.

Read more: Voters overflow in Rosario, Sinaloa; video goes viral on social media

The PAN insisted that Mexicans must defend the INE so that the 2024 electionsin which he wants to participate as a candidate for the presidency of Mexico, “do not be a farce like this expensive, useless and rigged consultation was.”

“López Obrador did not count on the fact that it is becoming increasingly clear to Mexicans that this government not only gives terrible results, it also deceives and lies. This query shows us that Morena is going downhill, that they are already on their way out. A better Mexico is possible, we are going to win in 2024, rest assured,” Ricardo Anaya declared about the 2024 elections.