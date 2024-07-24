Consultation: Third gender requires legislative intervention

The attribution of a “non-binary” sexual gender, or “third sex”, should be a question addressed by the legislator. The Constitutional Court with sentence no. 143, filed today, has decided the questions of Constitutional legitimacy promoted by the Court of Bolzano regarding the rectification of sex attribution. The judges of the Constitutional Court have declared inadmissible the questions raised against art. 1 of law no. 164 of 1982, in the part in which it does not provide that the rectification can determine the attribution of a “non-binary” gender (neither male nor female). For the Constitutional Court “together with the indications of comparative law and the European Union, they bring the non-binary condition to the attention of the legislator, the first interpreter of social sensitivity”.



“The possible introduction of a third type of civil status would have a general impact, which necessarily requires a legislative intervention of the system, in the various sectors of the legal system and for the numerous institutions currently regulated with binary logic”, the ruling reads. The ruling underlines in this regard that the binary characterization (man-woman) informs, among other things, family law, labor law and sports law, the regulation of civil status and first names, the conformation of “places of contact” (prisons, hospitals and the like). The Court notes, however, that “the individual’s perception of not belonging to either the female or male sex – from which the need to be recognized in an “other” identity arises – generates a situation of significant discomfort with respect to the personalistic principle to which the Constitutional system recognizes centrality (art. 2 of the Constitution)” and that, “to the extent that it can lead to unequal treatment or compromise the psychophysical well-being of the person, this condition can equally raise an issue of respect for social dignity and protection of health, in the light of arts. 3 and 32 of the Constitution”.

Sex change. Pro Vita Famiglia: Consulta denies legal recognition of a third “non-binary” gender. Brandi: Court confirms illegitimacy of alias career in schools

Pro Vita & Famiglia expresses satisfaction with the ruling with which today the Constitutional Court denied the possibility of recognizing in the Courts a presumed third “non-binary” sexual identity, that is, neither male nor female, in the case of a judicial rectification of sex attribution.

The Constitutional Court rightly recalls that the binary nature of human sexuality (man-woman) characterizes the most disparate areas of social life regulated by the legal system, such as family law, labor law, sports law and civil status law, and that therefore the judicial recognition of a presumed “non-binary” third gender would upset the entire Italian legal and social system in such a pervasive way as to be incompatible with the powers and attributions of the Constitutional Court or of any judge.

The Consulta cites the phenomenon of “alias careers” in schools as an example of a social issue linked to the theme of “non-binary” gender identity, reiterating however that Italian law “establishes the principle of correspondence between name and sex” and that, therefore, only legislative intervention could overcome or change this rule.

“In this sense – states Antonio Brandi, president of Pro Vita & Famiglia Onlus – the Court confirms our repeated warnings about the illegitimacy of the “alias career” adopted by more and more schools, since, by allowing a student to choose a name other than the registered name attributable to the opposite sex to their own, moreover without even needing a clinical diagnosis of gender dysphoria, the “alias career” operates precisely that dissociation between name and sex that the Constitutional Court denies can be permitted without legislative intervention. It is more urgent than ever that the Minister of Education, Giuseppe Valditara, intervene to block the spread of this dangerous phenomenon, which is reinforcing in thousands of minors the absurd belief that they were “born in the wrong body” directing them towards paths of social and then sexual transition that are harmful and damaging to their psychophysical health”.