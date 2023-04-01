■ What is the secret that if a person discloses it, he will be punished by law?

■■ Disclosure of the secret shall be criminalized if the depository discloses it to him in circumstances other than those permitted by law, or uses it for his own benefit or for the benefit of another person, unless the person concerned in the secret authorizes him to disclose it or use it.

Disclosure of secrets is criminal if those who practice professions require their clients to deposit their secrets with them, or they occupy positions that allow them to have access to business secrets, because doing so pushes people to refrain from their services, thus disrupting their interests, and harming society, similar to the patient who deposits his secret with His doctor, and the litigant with his lawyer.

Article 432 of the Code of Crimes and Penalties stipulates that whoever is – by virtue of his profession, craft, status, or art – a secret depositor, and then discloses it in circumstances other than the authorized one, shall be punished by imprisonment for a period of no less than one year, and a fine of no less than 20 thousand dirhams, or by one of these two penalties. legally, or used it for his own benefit, or for the benefit of another person, unless the person concerned in the secret gives permission to disclose or use it.

The penalty shall be temporary imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years, if the offender is a public servant or entrusted with a public service and confides the secret during, because of, or on the occasion of performing his job or service.