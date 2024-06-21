In total, 5.7 million taxpayers will receive R$8.5 billion; Gaucho residents are on the priority list for reimbursement

From this 6th fair (June 21, 2024), 5.75 million taxpayers who submitted their Income Tax declaration will know if they got their accounts right. A IRS released consultation on the 2nd of the 5 refund batches for 2024, with the inclusion of around 250 thousand taxpayers from Rio Grande do Sul.

In total, 5,755,667 people will receive R$8.5 billion. The entire amount, informed the Tax Authorities, will go to taxpayers with priority for reimbursement. Due to the floods in Rio Grande do Sul this year, the people of Rio Grande do Sul were included on the priority list.

State residents who declared in the last week of May or regularized their declaration in June were included on the priority list. Last month, 886,260 taxpayers from Rio Grande do Sul received more than R$1 billion.

The query can be made on the Federal Revenue website. The taxpayer simply clicks on “My Income Tax” and then on the “Consult the Refund”. It is also possible to consult the Federal Revenue app for tablets and cell phones.

Payment will be made on June 28th, to the account or Pix key type CPF informed in the declaration. If the taxpayer is not on the list, he must enter the e-CAC (Virtual Taxpayer Service Center) and obtain the declaration extract. If there is a pending issue, you can send a rectifying statement and wait for the next batches.

If, for any reason, the refund is not deposited in the account informed in the declaration, as in the case of a deactivated account, the amounts will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil. In this case, the citizen will be able to schedule credit in any bank account in their name, through the BB Portal or by calling the bank’s Relationship Center on 4004-0001 (capitals), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (special phone number exclusively for the hearing impaired).

If the taxpayer does not redeem the amount of their refund after one year, they must request the amount on the e-CAC Portal. When entering the page, the citizen must access the “Declarations and Statements” menu, click on “My Income Tax” and then in the “Request refund not redeemed in the banking network” field.

