VBefore the telephone conference of the federal and state health ministers on Wednesday afternoon to expand the vaccination strategy to physicians in private practice, Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) warned that physicians should always adhere to the established sequence when vaccinating their patients. “I have a very high level of confidence in the doctors that they will first vaccinate those patients who are also most at risk,” said Spahn on ZDF. Prioritization in the allocation of vaccines is still necessary. “Saving human lives is not a bureaucracy.”

From 3 p.m. onwards, the ministers want to discuss, among other things, how exactly and from what point in time the resident doctors should be involved in the vaccination strategy. There is talk that they could vaccinate patients in their practices against the coronavirus as early as April. How long the deliberations should last is open.

Medical representatives have already called for more freedom in deciding who should be vaccinated and when. “As soon as we have enough vaccine for everyone, family doctors and specialists should also be able to decide on the vaccination sequence themselves. You know best which of your patients are particularly at risk, ”said medical president Klaus Reinhardt of the newspaper“ Rheinische Post ”.

The head of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, Andreas Gassen, criticized the “German tendency to want to win the bureaucracy Oscar”. This slows the effect of the vaccination campaign. “We shouldn’t want to regulate everything down to the smallest detail,” said Gassen. In order to vaccinate as many citizens as possible quickly, the strict prioritization of the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) must be gradually withdrawn. Previously, the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians had taken the position that prioritization “should not be done in the doctor’s office”, as Gassen’s deputy Stephan Hofmeister put it before the start of vaccinations in December.

Gassen said now that he thinks it is possible that up to 20 million people in German medical practices will be vaccinated against corona per month from April. An initial vaccination could already be completed in the first half of June, the extensive immunization of the adult population by the beginning of August, Gassen told the newspaper “Die Welt”. A quick replenishment of vaccine doses is a prerequisite.

Health Minister Spahn dampened expectations on Wednesday. “The vaccination levels are not going to grow to 20 million a month or even ten million a week,” he says. The number of ten million per week was brought into play by SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz at the weekend. In April there will be significantly more vaccinations, but not yet on this scale. The vaccinations could then be carried out more flexibly in the general practitioners’ practices. “The doctors know their patients and they know who should be vaccinated first.” The next step would then be vaccinations in companies by company doctors.

Spahn is also reacting to the decision of the Vogtlandkreis in Saxony, where, in view of the high number of infections, according to plans by the Saxon Minister of Health Petra Köpping (SPD), all residents who are 18 years of age and older can be vaccinated from the end of the week. “We have agreed that in the border region with the Czech Republic, where we have very high numbers of infections, a so-called protection rule can be made so that it does not carry itself further into the country,” said Spahn. At the same time, he pointed out that after the vaccinations had started, first successes could already be seen nationwide among those over eighty. Deaths in this age group decreased.

Four million additional cans for Europe

The European Commission has secured an additional four million vaccine doses at short notice from its partners Biontech and Pfizer. These are to be used to combat corona hotspots, as the commission announced on Wednesday. In addition, this should facilitate free border traffic. The vaccination doses should be delivered in the next two weeks, i.e. before the end of March. “This will help the Member States in their efforts to keep the spread of new variants under control,” said Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. According to the internal distribution key, Germany could get 18.6 percent, i.e. around 740,000 vaccine doses.

In addition, Stiko is open to the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine. In the medium term, this could be reflected in the availability of another corona vaccine and thus an acceleration of the vaccination campaign. “This is a good vaccine that will probably be approved in the EU at some point,” said Stiko boss Thomas Mertens of the “Rheinische Post”. “The Russian researchers are very experienced with vaccinations. Sputnik V is cleverly built. ”The European drug agency Ema announced last week that it would test the vaccine.

It is currently unclear whether and when the preparation will be approved in Europe. Three countries – Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic – have already started national approval procedures or are already using the vaccine. According to the developers, Sputnik should be approved in 46 countries.