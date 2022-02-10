After the excess of visits brought down the Central Bank’s website for consultation and redemption of values ​​forgotten in financial institutions, the BC created a exclusive website to the Values ​​Receivable System (SVR). The page starts working next Monday (14).

Although the website makes queries available, the money transfer request will only be possible from March 7th.

To have access to the money, you will need to register on the Gov.br website or app, but only accounts with silver and gold security levels. The Gov.br login can be done free of charge at this link or via the app (android or iOS).

The BC warns citizens not to fall for scams:

The only site to consult the SVR and request values ​​is valorareceber.bcb.gov.br.

The Central Bank no send links nor contacts the citizen to discuss amounts receivable or to confirm their personal data.

In the case of a redemption request without indicating a Pix key, the financial institution will contact you for the transfer. The BC advises that, in this case, the institution cannot ask for the citizen’s personal data and password.

