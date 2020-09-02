BVB is still sparsely occupied in the storm center. To remedy this, the black and yellow had an Israeli Ballermann on the shopping list – but he moved to Spain a few days ago.
With Erling Haaland, Borussia Dortmund has one of the best center forwards in the world in their squad, but behind them it will be tight. Although top talent Youssoufa Moukoko can also play in competitive games for the BVB professionals from November, many fans in the social networks would not mind if the club bosses tried to find a real, tried and tested backup.
One of the people who was obviously a very hot topic at BVB is Shon Weissman. The 24-year-old Israeli made a name for himself at Wolfsberger AC last season by scoring a whopping 30 goals in 31 Bundesliga appearances and also providing seven assists.
Roy Rajber, the attacker’s advisor, confirmed Sport5: “There were many options, it’s no secret. Also in England. As for Dortmund, there was a phase where we had contact with them. But why should we go there to sit on the bench and wait until? Haaland hurt? It’s better to take one step at a time and come to a place where you can blossom. ”
In the end, Weissman decided against BVB and to move to Spain. Real Valladolid won the bid for the Israeli international, who, according to his agent, only cost five million euros.
