From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 02/08/2024 – 16:17

Randstad consultancy announced the opening of 1300 temporary vacancies to work at Mercado Livre. The opportunities are for the role of shipping representative in various regions of the state of São Paulo. The duration of the contract will be up to 9 months, with the possibility of completion, in addition to benefits such as Chartered Transport, Life Insurance and on-site meals. To apply, Click here.

To apply, interested people must have completed high school and be willing to work in person, with a 6×1 or 6×2 scale format, in some of the regions: Francisco Morato, Franco da Rocha, Cajamar, Caieiras, Várzea Paulista, Jundiaí , Santana do Parnaíba, Campo Limpo Paulista, Osasco, Perus or Itapevi. Registration is open until March 1st via the official website.

+Grupo Carrefour has more than 6 thousand vacancies open at the beginning of the year; check out

The responsibilities of the position will be: evaluation of the treatment of products since receipt; checking documentation and ensuring the integrity of records and packaging, in addition to optimizing processes in distribution center operations.