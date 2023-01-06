Know thyself. The inscription at the entrance to the Oracle of Delphi, in Ancient Greece, and spread by the philosopher Socrates, is one of the most famous references to self-knowledge. If used by people, the concept can generate a balanced and authentic life. If put into practice by companies, the consequence can be the offer of better services and products and, by extension, better results. This is the moment through which the consultancies pass. Soon they — lo and behold! — which point out mistakes and show the ways for other companies to find themselves again. Whether to resume the revenue levels recorded before the pandemic (pre-2019), whether to remain competitive or even to increase their profitability margins, the fact is that consultancies are doing self-analysis. They are on the couch of vain corporate philosophy. For this, they use two types of tools. One of them is thought, the raw material for studies on existence, wisdom and reason, which is why they look inside their operations to find where the problems are. The other is the more practical technology used to promote the solutions.

But let’s leave this head chatter aside and go more directly to the subject: consultancies are reinventing themselves with innovation, proprietary technology, Artificial Intelligence and acquisition of startups to meet increasingly complex and specific demands from companies. It is the Age of consultechs, which are part of a market that moved US$ 201.4 billion globally in 2020 according to Gartner data. Consulting spending that year was 1% lower than 2019 as the spread of the coronavirus caused organizations to pause, postpone or cancel contracts. Now, the period is of recovery and the sector is “heated”, according to Viviane Martins, CEO of Falconi, one of the main Brazilian consultancies that has invested heavily in technology. “Consultancies are reinventing themselves, absorbing innovations. The technology we have available allows us to do more assertive things that generate more value for the customer”, said the executive.

Falconi has returned to pre-pandemic revenue levels. In 2019, revenue was R$ 305 million. After a drop in sales — BRL 254.2 million in 2020 and BRL 275.8 million in 2021 —, it should return to around BRL 300 million in the 2022 balance sheet, which will still be released. Recovery anchored in new businesses, such as the service line for medium-sized companies and agribusiness, and in digital tools. The goal is to reach 2025 with 30% of revenue coming from solutions and products backed by technology and AI.

“We are called upon to solve increasingly complex problems and less ‘copy and paste’.” Viviane Martins, CEO of Falconi.

In September, the consultancy announced investment in the startup Minerh, which develops people analytics solutions for the human resources market and already has clients such as Energisa, Faber-Castell, SLC Agrícola and Vivo. The contribution is both financial capital and labor. Minerh’s first product in partnership with Falconi is the Dahdos platform (Data and Human Development Oriented System), which assists in the predictive analysis of information and helps in people management decisions, by generating insights that support companies in matters such as permanence of talent and turnover. It was another step of the consultancy towards digital markets, which began in 2020 with the launch of the startup FRST (Falconi Road of Skills & Talents), focused on accelerating people. The consultancy also carried out a spin-off of Dayway, of routine management by applications, and the creation of the Falconi Brain API platform. “We are called upon to solve increasingly complex problems and less ‘copy and paste’. Twenty years ago problems had more common characteristics, they were more basic. Today they are more specific, with less replicability”, said Viviane, highlighting that companies are not managing to build advanced analytical capacity in the area of ​​data science. “Providing this intelligence to customers is useful because they don’t have professionals in their staff to make this decision.”

BIG FOUR The four largest global consultancies, called the Big Four — Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC — have used technological tools to increase their billionaire revenues. Of British origin, Deloitte had timid growth in its revenue from 2019 to 2021. In 2022, it reaped good results from advances in innovations and closed the balance sheet with US$ 59.3 billion, 19.6% higher than the previous year. CEO of the consultancy in Brazil, Altair Rossato believes that the current market situation is challenging and the sector has become sophisticated to meet new demands. Therefore, even before the pandemic, the company intensified the pace of evolution of service offerings and invested in people, technologies and alliances. “As a result, today, 50% of our revenues come from areas and fronts that did not exist six years ago”, said the executive, leader of the local operation that generates R$ 2.5 billion to the matrix. “More than updating, we believe that consulting practices need to continuously transform and, thus, lead major changes in the market.”



1 of 2

INNOVATION On the left, Altair Rossato, from Deloitte, assesses that the current moment for consultants is challenging. The president of KPMG in Brazil and South America, Charles Krieck, observes that investments in technology caused a 20% increase in the company’s revenue. Photo: Disclosure

2 of 2 Photo: Disclosure

Among the new fronts developed at Deloitte since 2016 is cybersecurity, which grew by more than 70% in the 2022 fiscal year (ending in May) over the previous period. Another highlight is technologies for tax compliance and the Deloitte Digital brands, which work with solutions related to the digital redesign of sales fronts, customer relations, marketing, operations, internal processes and ways of working. In addition to Deloitte Ventures, aimed at boosting emerging technology companies by connecting them with consulting clients. “Overall, our joint offerings from leading technology providers in the market, which are part of the entire Deloitte portfolio, already account for around 20% of our revenues. And that proportion should rise to a quarter already in 2024”, said Rossato. “We can support our customers by designing, implementing and operating cloud applications, AI, analytics, robotics and many other fronts. These are capabilities that we have developed very robustly in recent years”, said the CEO.

DISRUPTIVE The Dutch KPMG ended the 2022 fiscal year (ending September 30) with US$ 35 million in revenue, 14% higher than the previous year. This year, the company completes the US$ 5 billion investment, started in 2019, in its own digital transformation, which includes advances in technology, people and actions considered disruptive. The president of KPMG in Brazil and South America, Charles Krieck, highlights the results of this movement. “The investments made in digital transformation led to an increase of more than 20% in the firm’s revenue.”

According to Krieck, the advancement of Artificial Intelligence, the cloud based on Microsoft Azure and big data has allowed KPMG to manage large volumes of data to evaluate scenarios and businesses. The KPMG Digital Gateway is one of the tools highlighted by Krieck. Provides access to the full suite of tax and legal technologies in over 140 countries. Globally, the consultancy has alliances, in addition to Microsoft, with Alibaba, AWS, Google Cloud, IBM, Oracle, Salesforce, SAS, ServiceNow and Workday. According to Christian Rast, global director of technology at KPMG, these are vital partnerships to fulfill the growth ambition and the revenues obtained.

The British EY (Ernst&Young) earned US$ 45.4 billion in 2022, fiscal year ended on June 30, an increase of 13.7% compared to 2021. Last year it invested US$ 3.2 billion in audit quality, innovation, technology and people, part of a three-year commitment of US$ 10 billion that will be concluded in 2023. In Brazil, it announced in July the EY Startup Hub, to connect the company and customers to the ecosystem of Brazilian startups and scale-ups. With the support of EY’s Wavespace Innovation Center, it generates customized solutions for companies. The also British PwC, which globally had revenues of US$ 50.3 billion in 2022 (fiscal year ended in June), 13.4% higher than 2021, announced in November in Brazil the acquisition of AgTech Garage, the largest innovation hub open market for Brazilian agro, with more than 1,000 startups. Investments will amount to R$ 1 billion over five years. Marco Castro, CEO of PwC Brasil, believes that technology and innovation “are fundamental to support clients in the various opportunities and challenges that are presented daily in the sector”.

After presenting practical actions, we can return to a more philosophical conversation. “Never be an obstacle to yourself”, said Agrippino Grieco (1888-1973), literary critic and essayist from Paraíba. This is what consultancies are doing to improve their results.