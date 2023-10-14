A branch of the Walmart store in Mexico City, in 2020. Graciela López Herrera (Cuartoscuro)

Walmart, one of the largest supermarket chains in Mexico, recently opened its first Medical Services Center in the country’s capital. The offer is similar to that of a clinic: nine offices with pediatricians, internists and even dentists, X-ray and ultrasound studies, among others. But this is not a foray into the health sector. Walmart already has 500 offices adjacent to its pharmacies and, last year alone, served more than a million patients. The new center shows that the company will bet big on what it perceives as a potentially great business.

More companies in Mexico are capitalizing on a trend that was exacerbated during the Administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador: the need for citizens to turn to the private sector to provide care in the face of reduced access to public services. According to numerous specialists, the Government has failed to fill the void it created when it got rid of Seguro Popular, a low-cost voluntary affiliation program for those who did not have coverage of any kind.

Under this Federal Administration, the largest pharmacy chains have expanded the low-cost medical consultations they already offered. The Salud Digna public assistance association also invested to expand rapidly during this six-year term. Now, Walmart’s bet will change the panorama of the sector.

“It is the deficiencies in the public sector that are generating what we are observing, more and more private services, increasingly cheaper private services that seek to reach lower income sectors,” says Ricardo Vázquez, research academic at the Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico City, who specializes in public health policies.

More than 50 million Mexicans reported not having access to health services last year, according to official data. This represents an increase of 151% compared to 2018, when that figure was 20 million, according to an analysis by the think tank independent Mexico Evalúa. The poorest households are the most affected by the lack of coverage, since they allocated 4.2% of their income to health expenses, 1.3 points more than in 2018.

Among the population without medical coverage, 37% received care in private health units last year, according to the National Health and Nutrition Survey, with a high percentage in offices near pharmacies. This was also the preference among beneficiaries of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) and the Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers (ISSSTE), who complain of a shortage of appointments or appointments with very long waiting times . Only 55% of them were treated in the public medical units that correspond to them. 27.5% were treated by private doctors and more than 10% were treated by pharmacy doctors.

When the nearest pharmacy, for example, charges 20 pesos for a medical consultation with a short waiting time or a couple of hours, the offer becomes very attractive. The quality, on the other hand, is low. The doctors who attend are, sometimes, nurses using a borrowed ID.

Upon coming to power at the end of 2018, López Obrador dissolved the program known as Seguro Popular, which operated as a financial institution that tendered contracts for private medical services so that those who lacked coverage could join and pay at subsidized prices. “Seguro Popular managed to improve the reduction in out-of-pocket spending,” says Enrique Martínez, director of the Mexico Pharmaceutical Institute, an independent specialized analysis center. “This advance, although perhaps not very great, has undoubtedly been lost.”

A second policy that impacted the sector has been the redesign of the drug purchasing system, which has generated shortages in both the public and private systems. “This government came with this idea that it was going to fight corruption,” Vázquez recalls, “so it undid what was there even though it worked. If there was corruption, it should have been investigated, but the purchasing system was dismantled, which generated another void that could not be filled,” the academic added.

Last week, the Ministry of Finance announced that it is in negotiations with concessionaires of nine hospitals built in previous administrations under the public-private partnership scheme to acquire them for about 5.5 billion pesos. The infrastructures are currently managed by the IMSS, the ISSSTE and the Ministry of Health. The decision seems like a “somewhat desperate measure at the end of the six-year term,” says Vázquez. López Obrador’s Administration ends in October 2024.

“It may be more of a protective measure so that the government can at least argue that at this end of the six-year term it is trying something that improves or solves many of these problems that the government itself created,” says the academic. “It is something superficial, rather than something that can really lead to a substantial improvement in services,” he added.

For his part, Martínez believes that private infrastructure, including low-cost infrastructure in private companies, puts the country in a better situation. “If we look back at what already existed even during the pandemic, if it were not for that infrastructure that we already have in the private sector, perhaps as a country we could have done worse with Covid-19,” says the specialist.

“The growth of this offer on the part of the private sector, in addition to the fact that it can expand it, generates competition and they have to offer better prices with more complete services. I would take it well, even if it is for a condition that is not fortunate,” Martínez concludes.

