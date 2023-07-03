Monday, July 3, 2023, 08:32



The Fiestas de la Reconquista and Moros y Cristianos de Orihuela will kick off on July 9 and will last until the 17th. The streets of the capital of Vega Baja will be decked out for another year to celebrate one of the weeks more special events in the town, which will end with the Day of the Bird, its big day.

Some festivities that were declared of National Tourist Interest in 2017 and that commemorate the reconquest of the city by the Christians in 1266. A celebration full of history and tradition that fills the streets of Orihuela with color and party with the parades of Moors and Christians, the gunpowder guerrilla or the events scheduled around the figure of the Gloriosa Enseña del Oriol, the main identity symbol of the Oriolans, among others.

This year the Armengola is Esther Hernández and the Syndic Bearer of the Glorious Ensign of the Oriol is Baldomero Giménez. On the other hand, the Moorish embassy will fall to José Germán Torres, from the Comparsa Moros Almohabenos, and the Christian one to Fernándo López, from the Comparsa Caballeros de Santiago. Check the schedule of all the events that will be held during these festive days.

Sunday July 9



5:30 p.m. from the Plaza de Santiago. Visit to the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Monserrate. Celebration of the rite of ‘passing through the mantle’ of the Patron Saint to Armengola and the Ambassadors 2023. Parade to the Gabriel Miró roundabout.

7:30 p.m. from the Gabriel Miró roundabout. Parade of Standard Bearers, Procession-Transfer of Saints Justa and Rufina from their Parish Church to the SI Cathedral and Floral Offering in honor of the Patron Saints Justa and Rufina.

Wednesday July 12



At 8:30 p.m. from Paseo de Calvo Sotelo. Unique Moorish and Christian Gunpowder Guerrilla.

At 10:00 p.m. in the Glorieta de Gabriel Miró. Taking of the Castle by the Moorish Band with the representation of the Teodomiro pact and taking of the castle by the Christian Band.

Thursday July 13



At 9:30 p.m. from Ocarasa Street. Great Festive Retreat.

Friday July 14



At 9:30 p.m. from Ocarasa Street. Solemn Mora Entrance Parade.

Saturday July 15



At 9:30 p.m. from Ocarasa Street. Solemn Christian Entry Parade.

Sunday July 16



At 8:30 p.m. from Ocarasa Street. Great Children’s Parade.

At 11:45 p.m. in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento. Public Exhibition of the Glorious Enseña del Oriol on the main balcony of the Town Hall.

Monday July 17



At 9.30 a.m. Transfer of the Glorious Ensign of Oriol.

At 10:00 a.m.. Procession Stas. Justa and Rufina and the Oriol.

At 10.30 a.m. Reconquista Mass.

At 11.30 a.m. Parade of the Glorious Ensign of the Oriol.

At 11:30 p.m. Withdrawal of the Glorious Ensign of Oriol.