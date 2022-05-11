About 70 thousand nurses: that amounts to that the current needs of these professional figures in Italy, underlines Consulcesi. “It is an important gap, destined to increase in the coming years”, comments the president Massimo Tortorella, convinced that there is “only one way to solve the root problem and that is to increase the number of graduates and therefore to widen the tight meshes of the closed number “in university faculties.

“While in fact the places for access to some health professions have been significantly increased, for example with the addition of new grants to enter specialization schools – observes Consulcesi in a note – for nurses”, which is celebrated tomorrow the International Day, “little or nothing has been done. In 2021, 1,173 more places were planned than in 2020: very few compared to current needs. In the meantime, the 460,000 nurses who work in Italian structures today have to deal with grueling shifts, in the face of very low pay and very few career prospects. It is no surprise that in 10-15 years the beauty of 20,000 Italian nurses have decided to flee abroad “.

“There International day dedicated to nurses – Tortorella points out – it could be an opportunity not only to celebrate the praiseworthy work of these ‘guardian angels’, but also to make a profession that is too mistreated today more attractive “.

Enlarging the closed number for Consulcesi “is fundamentalbut this alone is not enough “. Because” to restore dignity to the profession of the nurse – adds Tortorella – you need adequate financial recognition and the possibility for the professional to improve, expanding and refining their skills “.

It is no coincidence that Consulcesi, provider of consultancy and legal assistance services for health professionals and Italian leader in the supply of ECM accredited courses dedicated to updating on specific issues – continues the note – offers nurses “a wide range of training possibilities. , not failing to deal with these complex issues such as professional responsibility during the management of urgency-emergencies, or in the administration of drugs “.

“The prospect of a career can be a real magnet for young people who want to approach the nursing profession – concludes Tortorella – This is what we need, so that the current gap in professionals does not turn into a real one. chasm in the next 5-10 years “.