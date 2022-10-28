Chronicity, multifactoriality and the ‘visibility of the disease’ on the skin: among the main factors that make psoriasis a pathology with a heavy psychological impact, still too often overlooked. To bring attention to this inflammatory skin disease, “non-contagious, autoimmune, genetic and relapse”, are the experts of Consulcesi that on the occasion of World Psoriasis Day, which is celebrated on 29 October, through the new training course “Shared diagnostic-therapeutic paths for patients with psoriasis” reaffirm the importance of improving the quality of life of affected people through a multidisciplinary approach and strategies aimed at greater adherence to care.

According to the latest data collected – reads a Consulcesi note – in the world there are about 60 million people suffering from psoriasis, of which around 1.4 million in Italy alone. Of these, according to the IFPA (International Federation of Psoriatic Disease Associations), a quarter show signs of depression, and 48% have anxiety disorders. These numbers are particularly worrying, especially if we consider that these “largely underestimate the problem” as the IFPA also specifies, since they come from only 19% of the countries that today collect epidemiological data on psoriasis.

“A pathology with which it is difficult to live because, in addition to being characterized by annoying symptoms (from joint pain and skin itching) it does not heal and, if not treated properly, it tends to recur in even worse forms ”he explains Paolo Misericordiasurgeon specializing in Endocrinology and head of the Fimmg Study Center and ICT area, as well as one of the professors of the Ecm course of Consulcesi who joins the Ifpa appeal by inviting them to recognize “mental health as a significant part of life with disease psoriatic “.

Factors such as stress, in fact, can greatly contribute to the exacerbation of the disease. “Stressful events – Mercy again – they can be responsible for the onset of the disease and / or trigger new skin reactions. In turn, the physical symptoms are both physically and emotionally stressful and can lead to sleep deprivation, fatigue and negative effects on psychological well-being ”. The result? A first global survey on the topic of happiness in people with psoriasis reported that 54% of respondents experience an above-average level of stress and anxiety, writes the Ifpa.

Although today thanks to new therapies, local and systemic drugs, it is possible to ‘extinguish’ almost all forms of the disease, as the experts also underline, “still too many cases are ‘dragged’ over time, from specialist to specialist, before achieve an almost optimal management of the condition “. Among the main causes, in addition to the multifactoriality that characterizes the pathology and which materializes in the onset of other comorbidities, there is often a poor compliance with care and a collaboration to improve between family doctors and specialists that should be aimed at synergy more effective for disease follow-up.

“We know that the lack of general practitioners means that those present have in charge a number of patients well above the ideal levels in order to be able to devote all due attention to everyone. – underlines Misericordia – but today, also thanks to telemedicine, the various specialists involved in the management of patients suffering from psoriasis can collaborate much more profitably, considerably improving their quality of life ”. Alongside the sharing of medical records, therapies and images of skin manifestations, the experts then suggest a sharing of strategy between professionals, “from the rheumatologist to the dermatologist, passing through the psychologist and the nutritionist”, for “an integrated and multidisciplinary approach that does not neglect the mental well-being of the patient and put this in a position to live the chronic pathology as serenely as possible “, concludes Misericordia, introducing the course available until 31 December, the deadline for obtaining the compulsory ECM training credits provided for all white coats.