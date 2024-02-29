The air is favorable on the issue of untaken holidays. This is demonstrated by “yet another victory for the Consulcesi legal network, which returns 15 thousand euros to a retired doctor for unused holidays, bringing the compensation recovered in the last year to a total of 250 thousand euros”. This was highlighted by Francesco Del Rio, lawyer of the Consulcesi network, during the webinar 'Holidays not taken: do you know your rights?', organized by the Consulcesi Club. During the meeting, Del Rio described the novelty and the positive effects of the recent ruling of the European Court of Justice on the issue of unused holidays (case C 218/22 of 18/1/24).

The case that was the subject of Consulcesi's new victory concerned a medical director with an exclusive relationship at a hospital, with a top role. “Once he retired – explains Del Rio – the doctor had several days of unused leave left over and the structure, put in default by the lawyer appointed by Consulcesi, denied any access to the compensation requested as it was not due under the legislation which prohibits the monetization of unused holidays, only to then agree, after legal intervention, to a settlement solution”.

The new guide dedicated to doctors and healthcare professionals 'Holidays not taken: guide to favorable justice' is available for members of the Consulcesi Club. In the text, the lawyers provide a clear and updated perspective on the right to compensation for unused holidays, with particular attention to the medical sector. Through a series of relevant rulings, health professionals, but not only, are guided through the process of management and legal defense in disputes concerning the failure to recognize the economic value of unused holidays. The team of experts, made available by Consulcesi for all healthcare professionals, explores the regulatory and jurisprudential framework of reference, providing useful indications and valid tools to be used both in the context of an amicable request for holiday payment and in any litigation that should follow, so as to better understand their situation and better protect their economic interests.

For years – the note recalls – the Consulcesi Group has been carrying out a series of legal battles to assert the rights of those who, for years, have sacrificed their holidays out of a sense of responsibility towards their work. Consulcesi is in particular at the side of doctors and healthcare professionals who, faced with the closure attitude of their former companies, have managed to obtain satisfactory settlements in a short time and, in cases where an agreement was not possible, largely favorable sentences , resulting in excellent economic results. Thanks to the successes obtained in the conciliation procedures and in the cases sponsored by the lawyers of the Consulcesi network (among many, we highlight the Court of Rome, Chieti, Macerata), customers have already received compensation ranging from 20 thousand to over 55 thousand euros for each position , with the further reimbursement of litigation costs incurred for the defense, and so far over 250 thousand euros have been recovered.

“The healthcare category is one of the most affected in terms of non-payment of holidays accrued and not taken after the end of the employment relationship – comments Simona Gori, Consulcesi Club manager – Precisely for this reason the Consulcesi Club 2024 offer, a renewed digital solution personalized, contains a service specifically designed for this need”.

For all Consulcesi Club clients who have stipulated an employment contract with the National Health Service, currently terminated due to resignation, retirement or otherwise, with residual untaken holidays during the relationship, detailed legal advice is offered free of charge, with evaluation of the prerequisites for submitting the monetization application and related economic quantification of the potentially claimable credit. Furthermore, an easy-to-use tool is available for Club customers that calculates the compensation due for unused vacation days. In Consulcesi Club, in addition to legal services on a wide range of professional issues, over 300 ECM courses designed for every doctor and healthcare professional are available. Furthermore, free access to the prestigious bank of scientific articles Pubmed.