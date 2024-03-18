Gym shoes and bib stowed away Run Rome Marathonyou can still join the solidarity run by the Consulcesi Foundation alongside Street Child Italia. Solidarity, sport, team spirit, cohesion and commitment are the values ​​that pushed the supporters of the Consulcesi Foundation to walk the streets of central Rome on March 17, on a sunny Sunday crowded with runners from all over the world. The Run Rome Marathon 2024 broke all records. Under the sky of Rome, the 29th edition of the Acea Run Rome The Marathon has reached the milestone of 40 thousand registered participants. And not only. The winner of the men's race Asbel Rutto crossed the finish line in 2h06'24, marking the fastest time ever on the course.

The project in Liberia Running with the Consulcesi Foundation and Street Child Italiathe runners laid the foundations for the realization of the project “Roots for Education in Liberia” which helps families cover the costs of education for girls and boys. The initiative will be implemented in Maryland County, where there are multiple challenges related to education: high rates of child labor, numerous urban slums where living conditions are precarious and the lack of adequate school facilities.

Until April 13th, it is still possible to donate alongside the Consulcesi Foundation and Street Child and thus support the education of girls and boys in Liberia. Contributing to the 'solidarity race' is easy, that's enough connect to the Rete del Dono platform, Consulcesi Foundation for Street Child | Gift Network.