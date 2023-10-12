In less than 6 months of activity, 3 days a week, the camper of the mobile healthcare unit of the Consulcesi Foundation and the Italian Federation of General Practitioners (Fimmg) of Rome has assisted more than 800 users, providing more than 1,600 healthcare services including visits, medications, medical prescriptions and health orientation activities, to frail and homeless people in the capital. Among the various problems complained of by users, a good percentage concern dental and osteoarticular pathologies, arterial hypertension, headache, mild-moderate infections and dermatological problems. The vast majority of people who turned to the mobile unit were male (82% men, 18% women), with an average age of 52 years.

These are the main results of the latest half-yearly report (April-September 2023) relating to the activity of the healthcare camper established by the collaboration between the Consulcesi group Foundation with local healthcare institutions, with the support of Fimmg of Rome. “Surprisingly – says Alessandro Falcione, Fimmg Roma doctor and coordinator of the mobile unit – the most represented nationality is Italian, with around 33% of users. The most frequently encountered problems are those most familiar to general medicine, such as treatment of acute mild-moderate and chronic pathologies. We see a bit of everything: airway infections, mycosis, arterial hypertension, gastroesophageal reflux disease, arthrosis, nutritional deficiencies. Certainly the areas where we encounter the most difficulties, also given the difficult conditions socio-economic aspects of the users, are those concerning dental, dermatological and orthopedic pathologies”.

In the 3 days of weekly activity carried out from March to September in the squares of Stazione Ostiense, Stazione Tuscolana and Piazza Santi Apostoli, for a total of approximately 75 days of presence in the area, 1,638 services were recorded including visits, medications, prescriptions of medicines and health orientation activities for 839 users. Of these, 275 were of Italian nationality, followed by people of Romanian (145), Ukrainian (45), Moroccan (22), Peruvian (19) nationality, and also people born in Iran, Kurdistan, Egypt, Algeria, Senegal and Afghanistan . “A turnout that was anything but low – observes Simone Colombati, president of the Consulcesi Foundation – which once again confirms the pressing urgency of investing more, and not less, in healthcare, from local assistance to access to care and about waiting times”. They are “numbers and data that not only take a snapshot of the extent of the needs of an important portion of our society – he adds – but which confirm the importance of encouraging the development of social and health care services through collaboration between and with bodies and organizations of the third sector”.

Precisely through union with other bodies and individuals involved on the margins of society, the Foundation carries out multiple projects aimed at “concretely contributing to making healthcare accessible in Italy and around the world”, as stated in its Mission. From the mobile unit in the capital to the training and medical assistance projects in the urological, pediatric and nephrological-interventional fields in Eritrea, all the activities were possible and still are “thanks to the many doctors and healthcare professionals – explains Colombati – who provide available their time and their experience”. Furthermore, “thanks to all those who decide to support us by donating to the Consulcesi Foundation, it will be possible to continue and offer an even broader service”.

Returning to the experience of the mobile unit, “the trend seems to suggest a slight increase in activity – underlines Falcione – it is essential to be able to continue to guarantee this service and implement new ones: from the provision of devices/kits (for example rapid swabs for Covid-19, flu and streptococcus for the winter), up to supporting vaccination campaigns in autumn/winter, and screening programs”.