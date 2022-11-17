“There can be no guarantee of the right to study if admission to the Faculty of Medicine, and not only that, in Italian universities continues to be linked to a selection system that does not reward merit and which, in fact, prevents thousands of students from undertaking the desired educational path”. It is the message launched by Massimo Tortorella, president of Consulcesi on the occasion of International Students Daywhich is celebrated every year on November 17.

From a number of available places lower than the national requirement and which leaves over 50,000 young people eager to become doctors out of university classrooms every year, to irregularities, errors and critical issues in the procedures that punctually occur during admission tests, “access to Medicine and Health Professions as it has been regulated and managed so far for thousands of students is not meritocratic, it is not right and it is not appropriate ”, adds Tortorella in a note.

For this reason, every year, Consulcesi makes its team of lawyers available to aspiring young people: the goal is to defend their right to access the chosen course of study. “Thanks to the appeal to administrative justice – reports Tortorella – over the years we have managed to enroll many students in Medicine who were unjustly excluded from the entrance tests to the faculty. Enrollments ‘subject’, which allow students to follow the courses and taking the exams, have almost always become actual registrations: we have found a new way to demonstrate that some students who were initially excluded deserve instead to undertake the training course in Medicine”.

The ordinances that have followed one another over the years, as well as the recent sentence of the Council of State 8213/22 which saw the appeal of a group of young students accepted, allowing them to be admitted to all effects to the Faculty of Medicine, have made so that thousands of students excluded from the selection tests were admitted. “Important victories – comments Tortorella – which confirm the inadequacy of the system as well as the importance of not giving up in order to assert one’s rights”.

The recent reform, according to Consulcesi’s lawyers – continues the note – will not change things much from the point of view of protecting and guaranteeing the right to study. “The new reform does not change the limited number system or the selection methods, given that the usual multiple-choice tests will still be valid”, comments Tortorella. “We will therefore continue to not offer students guarantees for access to the Faculty of Medicine for the most deserving. The right to study – she concludes – will once again continue to be hampered by a rigid and defective system ”.

