The effects of the recent ruling of the European Court of Justice on the dispute of ex-trainees physicians regarding the revaluation of interests, prescription and appropriateness of grants. The Cassation, due to the novelty of the arguments proposed by doctors and the European Commission, with two distinct interlocutory orders (dated 20 April and 21 March) deemed it appropriate to refer the case to the role so that it can be discussed in a public hearing. The consortium of lawyers of Consulcesi announced this, which in announcing the decisions of the Court and the clear-cut position of the EU Commission had already anticipated that the Supreme Court would necessarily take them into account.

In the sentence of March 3, 2022 – Consulcesi recalls – the European Court of Justice, had confirmed the right to remuneration for doctors enrolled in graduate school before 1982. The novelty is that during this procedure the European Commission, which represents the Community, took a position stating that Law 370 of 99 was in contrast with the rules of the treaty, giving reason to the arguments that have always been supported by the legal Consulcesi. The Supreme Court, therefore, in the context of a proceeding relating to doctors enrolled in the specialization after 1993, with the order of 20 April, postponed the discussion in public hearing, opening de facto to a re-evaluation of the theme.

Among other things, again recently, in March, the sixth section of the Cassationin a case concerning doctors enrolled in the specialization before ’91 precisely on the question of prescription, he put the case back on the role to be decided in a public hearingconsidering how, on the basis of the arguments that had been posed by the doctors, a re-evaluation of the matter by the Court was appropriate in the face of the previous “negotiation” orientation (less favorable to doctors) within the scope of the prescription.

“The Supreme Court is considering reviewing the positions that were placed in contrast with the doctors’ questions, both for those who had not received any remuneration, in four enrolled before 91, and in favor of those who enrolled after 93 and who have received the scholarship, but who act for an adjustment of this scholarship “. – specifies Tortorella, advocate in the Supreme Court and European Courts.

“In particular, the expert continues, the Supreme Court, with two interlocutory orders, put aside the two judgments on the role so that the possibility of reviewing the old jurisprudence on prescription, and then evaluating whether to postpone it as we have always supported, both to consider the impact that the position taken by the European Commission will have on the appeals and on the recognition of the revaluation and interests, which we have always requested. In that context – he assures – we will support our reasons in favor of doctors and we will ask that the matter be put back in its natural place, that is the European Court of Justice ”.

“It was the change in which we have always believed, which we have always hoped for – comments Consulcesi – we will go forward with courage to to help Italy catch up with Europe and finally to repay that army of specialists that we have been protecting with strength and determination for over 20 years “.