Ciudad Juarez.– The Consulate General of the United States in Mexico urged parents to update the documents of their children and adolescents, who have special costs for the processing of a laser visa or U.S. passport in Mexico.

In the case of the border crossing card (laser visa), for children under 15 years of age the cost is 15 dollars, while for those over 15 years of age the cost is 185 dollars or 3,145 Mexican pesos.

The U.S. government explained to parents that the reduced rate for a laser visa is valid for 10 years or until the minor turns 15, so if their daughter or son is about to reach that age, their visa will expire.

“If you have already paid $15, but your child is about to turn 15, you should know that the visa will expire upon reaching that age. If you wish to pay the full fee to extend the validity to 10 years, be sure to notify the staff before the interview, since you will not be able to make the full payment afterwards. Be informed and be prepared!” the Consulate highlighted through its social networks.

She also urged them to apply for a passport card for their children under 16 years of age who are studying in El Paso, at a cost of 50 dollars through the United States Consulate General in Ciudad Juárez, which has priority appointments available for students studying in El Paso.

Those interested in completing the procedure must send an email to the following address: [email protected]to make an appointment. For more information, visit https://mx.usembassy.gov/es/passport-services-es/

The US government has also asked US citizens over the age of 16 to apply for a passport in order to have a better means of identification.

“Can you barely see your name on your birth certificate anymore because it is so worn and stained? Get a passport or passport card, they are more durable. Make an appointment to get yours today: https://mx.usembassy.gov/es/passport-services-es/,” she said.