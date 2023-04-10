He Consulate of Mexico in Indianapolis opened his emergency line to provide support to the countrymen in the United States before the recorded shooting in LouisvilleKentucky, which has left at least five dead and six injured.

On the morning of this Monday, April 10, the Consulate of Mexico shared on its social networks the emergency phone numbers of the Department of Protection and the Center for Information and Assistance to Mexicans (CIAM), in order to attend to the countrymen who need support after the shooting in Louisville.

“In light of the shooting in Louisville, Kentucky, the Consulate of Mexico in Indianapolis makes our emergency line available to you: 317 213 0779 – Department of Protection, 520 623 7874 – CIAM”, indicates the statement from the Mexican Consulate.

“Community in Louisville.Of require consular guidance or assistance after the shooting in the center of the city (apparently where the Old National Bank is located), contact the Consulate of Mexico in Indianapolis @ConsulmexINI: emergency 24/7 +1 317 213 0779″, published in turn the consul of Mexico in Indianapolis, Maki Teramoto.

The Consulate of Mexico in Indianapolis offered consular assistance to Mexicans after the shooting in Louisville. Image: Twitter

What we know about the Louisville shooting

This Monday morning there was a shooting at a Louisville bank, Kentuckywhich left a balance of at least five dead and six woundedaccording to the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department.

The armed attack occurred at a building on East Main Street where the Old National Bank is located, near Louisville Slugger Field and Waterfront Park, where according to witnesses, a man with a “long assault rifle” he began firing into the crowd inside the bank before being shot down by police.

Witnesses who fled the building told WHAS-TV that they heard gunshots inside the building, while other people were taken away in ambulances.

The FBI reported that its agents were responding to the shooting. In turn, the governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear, indicated that he was going to the site of the events.

Among the six injured is a police officer. So far it is unknown if there are Mexicans among the victims of the attack, which adds to the long list of shootings in the United States.