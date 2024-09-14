Ciudad Juarez.- The Consulate General of Mexico in El Paso invited the border community to celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day tomorrow, September 14, during the “Vivamos México” (Let’s Live Mexico) festival.

The free celebration, which will feature the traditional Grito de Independencia, will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight at the Civic Center Plaza in El Paso, and will include a musical program.

“Come and enjoy music, folklore, and a lot of Mexican pride on an unforgettable night,” the Mexican government’s representation in the neighboring city announced.

At 6:00 p.m. the Mariachi Flores Mexicanas will be present, at 7:00 the group Charros Los Castro and at 7:30 the Ohtli Award will be presented, an award given each year by the Mexican Government to compatriots who work in the United States.

At 8:00 p.m. the traditional Grito de Independencia will be given, followed by music by Grupo Status and at 10:30 p.m. La Imperial Sonora will perform.

This month, the Consulate General of Mexico in El Paso also announced its calendar of activities starting on Tuesday the 17th, as it will close its doors on Monday the 16th.

On Tuesday, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., the health center will be open; on Wednesday, September 18, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., financial counseling will be provided; on the 19th, educational guidance will be provided at the same time, and on Friday, September 20, the talk “Know Your Rights” will be offered, starting at 10:00 a.m.

On Saturday the 21st and Sunday the 22nd, there will be a Mobile Consulate in Hobbs, New Mexico. On Monday the 22nd, Friday the 27th and Monday the 30th, the talk ‘Know Your Rights’ will be given again starting at 10:00 in the morning; on Tuesday the 24th, the talk ‘Consequences of Electronic Cigarettes’ will be offered at 1:00 in the afternoon; on Wednesday the 25th, financial advice will be given and on Thursday the 26th, there will be an educational orientation window, from 9:00 in the morning to 12:00 in the afternoon.

In addition, on Tuesday the 24th there will be a flu vaccination drive from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at the facilities located at 910 San Antonio Avenue in El Paso.