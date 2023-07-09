HISTORY IN THE DEBATE

THE MOCHIS

July 9, 1973

USA report in the region. Tomorrow a group of reporters and cameramen from NBC, a powerful North American television company, will arrive in this city, which has been filming and producing extensive reports on the main tourist attractions in various Mexican states. The information indicates that the best journalists and cameramen from NBC have been commissioned to prepare the aforementioned film report, which will be released throughout the American Union through the stations of the reference corporation.

Consulate in the USSR. Leningrad. The official representation of the United States returned for the first time in 56 years, and 100 Russians and Americans who watched, applauded loudly at the end of the ceremony. A United States consulate general, was officially opened here by Walter J Stoessel, US Undersecretary of State. According to Stoessel, the new consulate, along with the established Soviet Consulate General in San Francisco, are symbolic of the long and difficult effort to improve US-Russian relations. The United States has not had representation in this city since the Bolshevik revolution of 1917.

Leningradwhose name was then St. PetersburgIt was the capital of Russia when the Bolsheviks came to power. The United States refused to recognize the new government and closed its embassy. Vladimir Konienko, head of the US section of the Foreign Ministry, was the highest-ranking Soviet official to attend. Also present were the Mayor of Leningrad, Vladimir Konienko and Adolph Dubs, in charge of the US embassy in Moscow for the past six months, as no US ambassador has yet been named.

Patty Miranda’s birthday. The charming little princess Martha Patricia Miranda Ayala, heir to Mr. Miguel Ángel Miranda and his wife, Ana María Ayala de Miranda, celebrated another year of a life that has passed happily with a splendid party. The couple opened the doors of her residence to receive a large group of friends who came to congratulate the birthday girl. Both the celebrant and the assistants spent a fun afternoon, attended by Mrs. Miranda.

July 9, 1998

Jaime Labastida receives recognition. Jaime Labastida Ochoa, a member of El Colegio de Sinaloa, originally from Los Mochis, received a distinction from the Government of France through the Ministry of Culture and Communication, by naming him a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters. A prominent poet, essayist and editorial writer, he has been coordinator of the magazine Comercio Exterior, advisor to Unesco, deputy director of education and artistic research at INBA, was director of the magazine Plural, founded by Octavio Paz and National Journalism Award winner.

Illegals cross through Calexico mined area. The desert area of ​​California, where immigrants currently cross undocumented from Mexico to the United States, has been surrounded by unexploded bomber shells for about 50 years. A spokesman for the Border Patrol He said that his corporation began to take preventive measures to avoid fatalities in the area. The US Navy has practiced air-to-ground bombardments there since the days of World War II and shells are still buried in the area.