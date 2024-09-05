Monterrey, Mexico.- As part of the celebration of the patriotic month, Angela Aguilar selected the best Mexican dresses she has worn throughout her 10-year career to present them in a special exhibition that will be held at the Consulate General of Mexico in Houston, Texas.

Christian Nodal’s now wife has distinguished herself by always wearing clothes that represent Mexican folklore and art at her concerts, so she decided to “get rid” of her collection for a few days to make them available for the event.

The exhibition of her dresses will begin tomorrow, September 6, at the Mexican Consulate in Houston, located at 10555 Richmond Avenue. With the title “10 Years Singing and Dressing Mexico,” the collection of clothes worn by Pepe Aguilar’s daughter will be presented to the public from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“Discover the history and art behind a decade of talent and tradition with Angela Aguilar,” the department said.

This project is achieved with the support of Machin Records, an independent record label owned by Pepe Aguilar. Meanwhile, Angela has put her honeymoon on hold to attend to work commitments. But she has also accompanied Christian Nodal to his concerts, as happened in Panama; she shared a funny video in which her husband carries her moments before boarding the singer’s private plane, projecting the happiness that the newlyweds enjoy. “Thank you, Panama, for receiving my husband so beautifully,” Angela shared in the video that she uploaded to her Instagram stories.