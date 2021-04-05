There are no Russian women among the girls who were detained for filming nude on the balcony of one of the buildings in Dubai. This was reported on Monday, April 5, at the Russian Consulate General in Dubai.

Earlier that day, it was reported that for this offense, the Dubai police detained 40 people, among them, presumably, there were eight Russians.

“We received the official data of the police, just for filming in the nude on the balcony, 12 girls were detained, and not 40, as previously assumed, while there are no Russian citizens among them,” they said.RIA News“At the Consulate General.

It is clarified that one Russian is still involved in this case. He is the organizer of the photo session, and is currently under investigation.

The arrest data was originally published in Twitter Dubai police. The arrests occurred after a video was published on social networks in which naked women pose for a photographer on the balcony of an apartment in a building in Dubai Marina.

Participants in such a photo session can face up to six months in prison, the organizer of the event – up to 1.5 years. In addition, fines are provided in the amount of 5 thousand dirhams (over 100 thousand rubles).