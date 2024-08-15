Ciudad Juarez.- The State Population Council (Coespo), the Todos Somos Mexicanos Health Center and consular representatives from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Mexico in El Paso, Texas will hold a consular fair for people in mobility situations next Saturday, the 17th, reported Enrique Valenzuela, general coordinator of Coespo.

The aim of the fair is to offer comprehensive assistance to the population in a situation of mobility.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at two locations: the Todos Somos Mexicanos Health Center and the Comprehensive Migrant Care Center.

Participants include the United Nations International Organization for Migration, the Migrant Assistance and Human Mobility Program of the State Population Council, and the consulates of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, as well as the Mexican Consulate in El Paso, Texas.

In addition to these entities, the State Commission for Human Rights, Sejum (Youth Secretariat), Ceave (Executive Commission for Victim Assistance), the Office for the Protection of Children and Adolescents, Ichmujeres (Chihuahua Institute for Women), the State Attorney General’s Office, the State Public Security Secretariat, the Civil Registry and the Secretariat of Education and Sports will also be present.

These institutions will offer their specialized services to support the migrant population in various aspects, such as health, security and human rights.

Valenzuela stressed that the fair reflects the commitment of the Chihuahua State Government to the population in a situation of mobility, providing comprehensive and supportive care.

“The fair aims not only to offer basic assistance, but also to ensure that migrants receive support in key areas to improve their quality of life,” said the state official.

He added that “collaboration between the various parties involved is essential to ensure an effective response adapted to changing circumstances.”

Enrique Valenzuela also stressed the importance of maintaining a humanitarian approach and continuous adaptation to address the challenges faced by migrants, thus reaffirming the state government’s commitment to the protection and well-being of this vulnerable group. (David Ceniceros)

