Mexico City.- Leopoldo Michel Díaz, who was shown in a video insulting and threatening the staff of the Mexican Consulate in Shanghai, was relieved of his duties, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) announced yesterday.

The agency said that the Subcommittee on Disciplinary Affairs issued protective measures to prohibit the official from accessing the facilities of that consular representation.

In addition, the SRE reported that Michel Díaz has been notified of his transfer to Mexico since July 11 for having violated precautionary measures imposed at the time for the protection of the consulate staff in Shanghai.

The now former consul assigned to the representation in Shanghai will face a disciplinary process in accordance with the Mexican Foreign Service Law.

In a radio interview, the diplomat said that the insults he used to refer to his colleagues are the same ones used among Mexicans.

He said that the relationship with the staff and Consul General Miguel Ángel Isidro was “rotten” and that he acted in this way because they had lowered his authority.

Since July, he confirmed, he had been notified that he would return to Mexico, and that his return is scheduled for September 9.

