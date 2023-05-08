Sunday, May 7, 2023



| Updated 05/08/2023 12:35 p.m.

The Athenian historian Thucydides (c. 460 BC-c. 396 BC) left for history a model of scientific history as a rapporteur of the Peloponnesian War (431-404 BC). A real civil war between Athens and Sparta. He did it without the ‘fabulous element’, without the halo of myth, from the least influenced point of view possible. Why was it revolutionary to tell the truth of the facts? What lessons can we draw from Thucydides’ story in a political terrain like today’s, increasingly contaminated, confronted and divided into antagonistic blocs? Have we corrupted the meaning of the term ‘democracy’? Professor Consuelo Ruiz Montero gives us the keys to understand and analyze the present from a sociocultural perspective.

Montero is a professor of Greek Philology at the University of Murcia and her research topics include the interrelations between orality and Greek literature from a sociocultural perspective and the characterization of women in the Greek novel, specifically in papyri from the 1st and 4th centuries AD. C., love novels that have Semiramis, Parténope, Antia, Calígone and Eusiene, among many others, as protagonists. She is also a member of the Association of Women Scientists of the Murcia Lyceum of Science and of Alumni (Association of Alumni and Friends of the University of Murcia).