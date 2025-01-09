Consuelo Ordóñez distances herself from the documentary prepared by Ayuso and San Gil about her brother, a victim of ETA

Consuelo Ordóñez distances herself from the documentary promoted by the Government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso and the San Pablo-CEU University Foundation, represented by María San Gil, about the figure of her brother Gregorio Ordóñez, Basque parliamentarian and spokesperson for the PP in Donostia murdered by ETA in 1995.

The Community of Madrid announced a month ago that they will co-produce a documentary about the brother of the president of the Collective of Victims of Terrorism (Covite). The Official Gazette of the Community of Madrid has already published the agreement between the CEU foundation and the regional government to finance this project. The Ayuso Executive will contribute a maximum of 35,000 euros.

The regional Executive protects this agreement among the “powers” ​​of the Government Commissioner for Attention to Victims of Terrorism, which has among its objectives to collaborate with “non-profit institutions that provide the necessary help to the victims of terrorist action, in any of its forms, and their families, as well as carrying out actions that promote awareness in society to obtain support for the victims of these crimes and rejection of terrorist activities.”

With this agreement, the Community of Madrid seeks to promote the documentary Gregorio Ordóñez, 30th to spread “among university students awareness and rejection of the terrorist activities that have taken place in the world and especially in Spain in the last 50 years.”

Consuelo Ordóñez will not participate in the project co-financed by the Community of Madrid on the figure of her brother. “They called me. It was María San Gil. He told me that they were going to do it with Iñaki Arteta. “They are two people with whom I have no confidence,” said the president of Covite in statements to The Country.

Ordóñez explained to the Grupo Prisa newspaper that “recently” San Gil’s words hurt him. The one who was president of the PP of the Basque Country until 2008 defended the slogan ‘Let Txapote vote for you’, used by PP and Vox against Pedro Sánchez, and which alludes to the ETA member Francisco Javier García Gaztelu, who was murdered with a shot to the head. to Ordóñez’s brother while sharing a table with San Gil. He did it on a television program presented by Toni Cantó. “It has reached all of us,” said San Gil, despite the fact that some relatives of victims, such as the president of Covite, had commented to her that they did not like the slogan because it trivialized terrorism.

The distance between Ordóñez and the president of the Community of Madrid goes back a long way. A year ago, the sister of a PP spokesperson murdered by ETA charged against her Government, accusing it of being “the one that has treated the victims of ETA the worst.” In the face of criticism from the president of Covite, Ayuso has not remained silent and has gone so far as to say that she does not know if Ordóñez has “personal problems with the PP for a few years.”