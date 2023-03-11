Mexico.-As “two strong women”, this is how fans define Maribel Guardia and Consuelo Duval after seeing them pose in a single image that both share on their respective Instagram accounts.

Maribel Guardia and Consuelo Duval have been friends for several years, they have even had the opportunity to coincide in some theater and television projects, and fans of both love to see them together.

In a recent image, Maribel expresses how happy she feels to have met again on a work project with Consuelo, whom she loves very much.

“What an honor to work with my dear @consueloduval I met her when she was a little girl and I have witnessed how she has built such a solid and successful career and what a wonderful woman and mother she is”, writes Mrs. Guardia in the title of her post.

Both Mexican television stars are seen embracing, smiling. Consuelo wears a lilac dress and Maribel wears a black blouse and jean pants, outfits that highlight how beautiful they are.

“The honor was mine Maribel!!”, Consuelo responds to Maribel, after reading her post, but also many fans of both write comments like these:

“Who was a girl, her or you? They both seem of age”, “Beautiful beautiful queens”; “Pair of beautiful”; “What a couple of beauties of women, of course the most beautiful Costa Rican woman in the world” and “Consuelo Duval my Platonic my Crush…my Nacaranda…a great greeting from Costa Rica ���� to that excellent Actress.”

What Maribel Guardia and Consuelo Duval keep secret is the name of the project in which they participated together, for what his fans are anxious to know and despite being asked, “they remain in doubt” at least for now.