Ciudad Juárez— More than three hundred Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) users in the Eco 2000 subdivision were left without electricity due to a crash caused by a heavy-duty truck from the ConstruTodo company.

The problems caused by the use of Oso Polar Street for the movement of heavy loads by the company’s workers exhausted the patience of residents in the face of this accident.

“It is no longer sustainable that the company continues to use this street as its backyard and no one is putting it in order,” said Javier Esquinca, a resident of the area.

Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) personnel reported that the tractor-trailer carrying rebar and bags of plaster, among other types of construction material, had no brakes.

The vehicle was parked and drove without a driver for more than 100 meters until it collided with a concrete pole, which supports three transformers.

If it weren’t for the pole, the heavy unit would have hit vehicles or even some of the condominiums located behind the pole, they explained.

The private company has used public roads as a loading and unloading area for heavy materials without the consent of residents, affecting streets with a high number of potholes, they explained.

So far, no members of the General Coordination of Road Safety have attended and the company’s employees said they were not authorized to make any statements.