The double invoked by Mattia Binotto on the eve of the Hungarian Grand Prix did not arrive: indeed, one-two yes, but off the podium. Carlos Sainz fourth, Charles Leclerc sixth: with the victory of Max Verstappen and the fifth position of Sergio Perez, Red Bull escaped to +97 in the constructors’ standings, a gap that is now difficult to recover, as there are nine races to go and Mercedes is also coming up with great strength, as evidenced by the further double podium signed by Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. The Brackley house is now 30 points behind Ferrari. All unchanged, however, in the fight for fourth place: Alpine ahead of McLaren by four points.

Pos. Team Points 1 Red Bull 431 2 Ferrari 334 3 Mercedes-AMG 304 4 Alpine 99 5 McLaren 95 6 Alfa Romeo 51 7 Haas 34 8 AlphaTauri 27 9 Aston Martin 20 10 Williams 3