F1, Constructors’ World Championship: Red Bull immediately on the run

Red Bull immediately scored 43 points in the Constructors’ World Championship, the result of the Verstappen-Perez one-two finish. The RB19 is clearly the better car in this first phase of the season, and it’s making it count. Ferrari, on the other hand, is unable to capitalize on the work done in the winter: reliability is still a problem in Maranello, Leclerc’s race lasts only 41 laps when the podium seemed to be in the safe. “It seemed”, because even without retiring, a top-3 finish for the Monegasque was not a given, considering that Alonso was starting to push like mad on his Aston Martin, which was flying on the hard tyres. Only 12 points arrive for the Scuderia, brought home by Sainz.

The AMR23 is confirmed as fast and competitive. The Aston Martin immediately hit the podium thanks to an extraordinary Alonso in the second part of the race. The team, absolutely the most improved in the winter, achieved a double top-6 finish thanks to a solid performance by Stroll, who brought home eight points despite physical problems on the podium and with his foot. Both Mercedes are in the points, with Hamilton fifth and Russell seventh, but the W14 also confirms the weaknesses seen in tests and free practice. Alpine, Alfa Romeo and Williams also move up the standings immediately thanks to Valtteri Bottas, Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon. Above all, the performance of the Frenchman should be noted, starting from the last position and finishing ninth while his teammate Esteban Ocon accumulated one penalty after another.

F1, Constructors’ World Championship: the standings



pos. Team Points 1 Red Bull 43 2 Aston Martin 23 3 Mercedes 16 4 Ferrari 12 5 Alfa Romeo 4 6 Alpine 2 7 Williams 1 8 Alpha Tauri 0 9 Haas 0 10 McLaren 0

Next appointment

Formula 1 will be back on track on Friday 17 March with the first free practice sessions in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, which will kick off the second weekend of the season.